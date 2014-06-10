New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Surface care in Macedonia maintained stable growth in 2013. Overall surface care achieved 4% current value growth to reach sales of MKD321 in 2013. Volume sales, achieving an average of 1%, also remained positive across most types of surface care with the exception of scouring agents and window/glass cleaners which declined marginally in 2013 in retail volume terms.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son Inc maintained its leading position in surface care in Macedonia in 2013 with a 16% value share. Colgate-Palmolive Co ranked second with a 13% value share in 2013, overtaking third-ranked Saponia dd which was neck and neck with Colgate-Palmolive also with a 12% share. Reckitt Benckiser ranked fourth with a 10% value share in 2013, further improving its overall share in surface care.
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Industry Prospects
Surface care in Macedonia is expected to achieve positive growth at a CAGR of 3% (constant 2013 prices) over the forecast period reaching MKD369 million by 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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