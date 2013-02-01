Market Report, "Sweden Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweden Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Core Views
Sweden's status as an open trade-oriented economy means that the ongoing European economic crisis poses significant downside risks to Swedish growth.
Sweden is among the best positioned developed economies in the world, with a highly productive workforce, a fiscal surplus and a stable banking system.
Major Forecast Changes
We now expect 1.2% real GDP growth in 2013, down from 2.0% previously, owing primarily to concerns over external demand. Risks remain predominantly to the downside.
We have revised down our outlook for the Riksbank repo rate. Our end-2012 forecast has been revised down to 1.00% from 1.25%, and our end-2013 forecast is now 0.75% (from 1.50%).
Key Risks To Outlook
