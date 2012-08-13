Market Report, "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q3 2012", published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- BMI's Q312 Sweden Telecommunications Market Report analyses the latest trends and developments in the mobile, fixed-voice, broadband and pay-TV markets. It utilises Q112 data published by the country's incumbent operator, TeliaSonera, Sweden-based international operator Tele2 and the local subsidiary of Norwegian incumbent Telenor, to the end of 2011. The report also draws on operational and financial data from leading cable operator Com Hem for Q112, as well as YE11 operational and financial data for Hi3G. The latter only produces occasional standalone data for its Swedish operation, rather than together with its operation in Denmark.
The mobile market continued to grow in Q112, with net additions of 216,000 subscribers taking the total to 13.877mn, a penetration rate of 146.1%, according to BMI estimates. The trend in Q112 was a continuation of strong growth in 2011 as the market expanded by 9% with net additions of over 1mn in 2011. Strong take-up of mobile broadband services continued, as well as converged fixed-mobile-internet packages, driven by the roll-out of LTE networks and consumer demand for smartphone handsets. With LTE roll-out set to continue and the first LTE compatible smartphones hitting the market in H112, BMI expects growth to continue and we now forecast a total of 14.383mn subscribers by the end of 2016.
Even as the mobile market continued to grow, this was not at the expense of mobile ARPU, which has remained relatively robust in Sweden compared to much of the rest of Europe, where non-voice revenue growth has failed to keep pace with voice revenue declines. In Sweden, a combination of growing wireless data demand, macroeconomic resilience and the absence of competitive disruption has kept ARPUs stable. However, with the eurozone crisis intensifying, and Hi3G beginning more aggressive price competition in the mobile market, there is potential for ARPUs to come under pressure in H212 and 2013.
Despite this pressure on prices BMI retains an optimistic view for the Swedish mobile market compared to the majority of its regional peers. We highlight the extensive roll-out of FTTx and LTE technologies, set to continue in H212 and 2013, with the associated potential for VAS and contracts a potential boon for operators investing in these next-generation technologies. We also point to the opportunities in the machineto- machine (M2M) market such as in smart metering and autos; where the Swedish market is one of the most vibrant in the world; with scope for growth, service innovation and expansion to take Swedish leadership into less developed markets.
