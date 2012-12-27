Market Report, "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- BMI View: The Swedish telecommunications market is one the most developed in the world with high penetration levels for mobile voice, mobile data, fixed-voice and broadband services. This makes Sweden a mature market, with the concomitant limits to growth prospects. As well as having a high level of penetration, price erosion has been less pronounced than in the majority of Western European markets and operators have managed to continue to grow revenues. Meanwhile, in terms of technology, Sweden is at the forefront of development with, not only high levels of next generation wireline and wireless data services, but also machine-to-machine services and other consumer value-added services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data:
- Mobile subscriptions have continued to grow at a high rate even as penetration rates exceed 145%. In the 12 months to the end of June 2012, total mobile subscriptions increased by 9% to 13.934mn.
- Mobile broadband services are advanced in Sweden, with operators having invested heavily in improving service quality and coverage for both 3G and LTE services. Regulatory data show there were 1.934mn dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions at YE11 equating to penetration of 20.5%.
- In the wireline broadband segment, there has been a continued shift towards higher speed technologies including cable with DOCSIS3.0 and fibre.
Key Developments:
In August 2012 Cygate, the Nordic datacentre subsidiary of telecoms incumbent TeliaSonera, acquired niche systems integrator Information Infrastructure Management (IIM) for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is designed to improve Cygate's capacity and product range in the rapidly growing datacentre market. The acquisition of IIM will see Cygate gain technical expertise in backup, storage and virtualisation in datacentres as IIM was an early mover in these specialist areas of expertise. Cygate aims to exploit its security and networks synergies with IIMs capabilities. There has been a trend of increasingly placing datacentres in the Nordic countries as a result of the cool climate and the abundance of renewable power and water - a trend TeliaSonera hopes to capitalise on.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- France Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Spain Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Austria Telecommunications Report Q4 2012