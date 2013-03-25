Market Report, "Sweet Spreads Market in France to 2016", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweet Spreads Market in France to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Sweet Spreads category in France, analyzing consumption volumes and values at segment level. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the Syrups and Spreads sector and mergers and acquisitions in the sector.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how consumers' changes in behavior have affected total volumes, values and type of products chosen.
Summary
Canadean's "Sweet Spreads Market in France to 2016" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the French Sweet Spreads category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Sweet Spreads sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Scope
"Sweet Spreads Market in France to 2016" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.
- Historic and forecast segmentation by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
- Profiles of companies active in the Syrups and Spreads sector.
- Latest mergers and acquisitions activity in the Syrups and Spreads sector in France.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Sweet Spreads category in France.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales segmentation for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the competition with uniquely detailed profiles of companies active in France Syrups and Spreads sector.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
