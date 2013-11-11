Market Report, "Swift Energy Company, Company Intelligence Report", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Swift Energy Company, Company Intelligence Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Swift Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas prospects, primarily in the US, including onshore areas of Texas and Louisiana and also beside the inland waters of Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, US. Swift Energy's core development and exploration activities can be segmented into three geographic areas that include South Texas, Southeast Louisiana, and Central Louisiana. The major fields of the company include AWP, Artesia wells and Fasken in South Texas, Lake Washington and Bay De Chene in Southeast Louisiana, and South Bearhead Creek, Masters Creek, Brookeland and Burr Ferry in Central Louisiana. The company also holds some acreage in the Four Corners area of southwest Colorado. The company handles some of its operations through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Swift Energy Operating, LLC.
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Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
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