Market Report, "Switzerland Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Switzerland Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- In addition to increasing health insurance premiums to meet the demands for hospital care and medicines, the Swiss government will need to realise efficiencies in the healthcare sector in order to maintain high levels of healthcare provision and meet the growing demands and changes in the types of healthcare that patients need. According to OECD figures, the Swiss visit doctors as often as people in comparable countries (around four times a year) and the average length of a hospital stay for acute care stands at just under eight days, compared to under five days in Sweden and under six days in the Netherlands.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CHF6.58bn (US$7.02bn) in 2012 to CHF6.31bn (US$6.14bn) in 2013; -4.1% decline in local currency terms.
- Healthcare: CHF64.99bn (US$9.33bn) in 2012 to CHF66.38bn (US$64.64bn) in 2013; +2.1% growth in local currency terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: In BMI's Q114 Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for Western Europe, Switzerland stood in third position in the Western Europe matrix. Switzerland's score for the quarter stands at 71, well above the regional average of 67.
Key Trends And Developments
Health insurance premiums in Switzerland are to rise by an average of 2.2% for adults in 2014, following a 1.5% increase in 2013. This corresponds to a monthly fee of CHF8.42 (US$9.0) per person. With CHF300 (US$330) deductible, the rise in healthcare premium rates will be applicable to adults with standard care. In 2014, the premiums for children are to rise by an average of 2.4% and the premiums for young adults (aged 19-25) are to increase by 3%. Insurance providers were asked to inform customers of any increase in their insurance premiums by the end of October 2013. After this, the policy holders have one month to select a new policy with the same company or to switch to another insurance provider.
In 9M13 of 2013, Roche Group sales rose by 6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 34.9bn, compared to CHF 33.7bn for 9M12. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division rose by 7% to CHF 27.2bn, partly as a result of strong demand for Roche's cancer drugs, Avastin (bevacizumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab), MabThera/ Rituxan (rituximab), Perjeta (Perjeta) and Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine). The HER2 breast cancer (BC) franchise, which includes Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla, grew 13% due to positive uptake of both Perjeta and Kadcyla following their recent launches.
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