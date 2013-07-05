New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Switzerland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Switzerland Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within nine market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Compression Therapy, Tissue Engineering and Automated Suturing Devices.. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Wound Closure Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Compression Therapy, Tissue Engineering and Automated Suturing Devices..
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within nine market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the nine market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Switzerland Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Inc.and Others
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Switzerland Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Inc., Covidien plc, SIGVARIS, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Smith & Nephew Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, 3M Health Care Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Baxter International Inc., BSN medical GmbH, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Julius Zorn, Inc., Synergy Health plc, Medela AG, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Dansac A/S
