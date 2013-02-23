Market Report, "Syria Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Syria Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Syria remains an important actor in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. It plays a key part in the ongoing dispute between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, and in the intra-religious Sunni- Shi'a Muslim tensions in the region.
BMI's Syria Defence & Security report for Q113 examines the country's place in these regions, and the wider world, while also examining the country's armed forces and its military procurements. The report's conclusion remains that while Syria continues to retain robust and relatively well-equipped armed forces, the ability of these armed forces to bring the current rebellion against the rule of President Bashar al- Assad under control remains is in serious doubt. The report also posits that realistic development of the Syrian economy and its political structures is all but impossible while both the internal violence continues and Assad's regime remains in power. The latter prospect will keep Syria largely isolated from the international community and perceived as a pariah state.
The report examines the key risks facing Syria. The country can now be considered as being in a state of civil war. Syria is becoming increasingly ostracised by the international community as a result of Assad's brutal crackdown against his opponents. Syria's neighbours, notably Turkey, are becoming impatient with Assad's actions, particularly over cross-border military action that has targeted Turkish border areas; others have also been involved in military action as a result of the regional fallout from the conflict. Finally, Assad has been able to both court and dismiss international diplomatic efforts to bring the crisis to a close. This has bought Assad short-term gains at home to continue his crackdown, but in the long term this may make him increasingly isolated amid growing international support for some form of military action to be taken against the Syrian government.
Since BMI's publication of its last Syria Defence & Security report, a number of changes have been made, including the addition of the following discussions:
- A full order of battle and equipment list for the Syrian Army, air force and navy.
- Details of recent combat activity regarding Syria's ongoing civil war, and details of supplies of materiel to the belligerents.
- Descriptions of modernisation programmes currently being performed by the Syrian armed forces.
