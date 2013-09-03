Market Report, "Syringes and Needles Market in India 2013", Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Syringes and Needles Market in India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The new report, 'Syringes & Needles Market in India', describes the market status of one of the basic essentials of the healthcare sector.
The Indian market of syringes & needles is dominated by foreign players to a large extent which gets channeled to end users by conventional methods as well as through online portals in recent times. Import of syringes & needles is takes place largely from Singapore, China, Spain, USA and UAE. On the other hand, India exports its production to countries such as Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and such others.
Increased need for insulin doses, rising demand for vaccines, bettering health infrastructure coupled with growing incidences of diseases are some of the key factors amongst others that is steering ahead the syringes & needles market in the country. However, India remains the ground of illegal market for the same that hampers the market significantly. This has led the Government of India to take action and come up with legislation of using only AD syringes in order to get rid of the menace of dirty syringes.
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The market is seeing innovations in terms of introduction of products such as - one time use of syringes, painless needles and pre-filled syringes that is growing extensively in terms of popularity. The players operating in the market are constantly striving in terms of re-inventing products that help in their product profile expansion.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Public Companies, Albert David Ltd., Private Players, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Becton Dickinson India Pvt. Ltd., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Lifelong Meditech Ltd.,
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