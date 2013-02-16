Market Report, "Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- BMI View: One of the region's most advanced telecoms markets, Taiwan has a well developed mobile market, and one of the highest levels of smartphone internet usage in the world, according to recent studies. But having long past the 100% penetration market, future growth will now focus on encouraging greater use of mobile phones - with data consumption one of these areas of demand - rather than increasing subscriber numbers. The profileration of uncapped data packages does cause network congestion, however, and the government is keen to resolve this, firstly with proposals to encourage operators to put limits on data consumption, and secondly with the auction of new spectrum, expected in late 2013.
Key Data
- Mobile Growth has remained steady for several quarters and the latest data from both the regulator and leading operators continues to confirm that this trend looks set to continue.
- Demand for data services has helped boost ARPUs. These have shown signs of growth throughout 9M12, which could spell the start of an upward trend benefiting operators as net additions remain weak.
- Broadband will continue to be the area of greatest growth potential in the Taiwanese telecoms market, with a five-year CAGR of 2.8% for 2012-2017.
Key Trends & Developments
The National Communications Commission plans to auction operating licences for spectrum in the 1,800MHz, 5MHz, 700MHz and 900MHz bands in late 2013. These licences will be technology neutral.
Taiwanese government ministers are reportedly considering calling for an end to unlimited data plans for smartphone users, in a move to lower web usage and increase internet speeds. The government believes that capping subscribers' data use will reduce network congestion.
