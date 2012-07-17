Market Report, "Telecom Compendium 2012", Published

New Fixed Networks market report from MindCommerce: "Telecom Compendium 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The telecommunications market represents a large ecosystem with multiple players, solutions, applications, technologies and relationships in a multi-billion dollar industry.
It is often daunting to understand the technical and market dynamics and plan business accordingly. This report provides the reader with an understanding of leading trends, issues, challenges, and opportunities with telecommunications with an emphasis on wireless.
The report includes:
- Wireless data including 4th generation LTE technology and applications
- Next Generation Networks (NGN) including NGN OSS/BSS
- Value-added Service (VAS) applications
- Self Organizing Networks (SON)
Target Audience:
- Associations and Technology Groups
- Business and Financial Institutions
- Corporate and Institutional Investors
- Exporters, Importers and Traders
- Government and International Bodies
- Lawyers, Bankers, Libraries, Embassies
- Patent Office and IP Professionals
- Technology Executives and Directors
- Regulatory and Policy Individuals
- Venture Capitalists, Consultants and more...
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
