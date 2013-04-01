Market Report, "Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Fixed Networks market report from MarketLine: "Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Telecommunication Services industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global telecommunication services market grew by 5.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,670.2 billion.
In 2016, the global telecommunication services market is forecast to have a value of $1,845.3 billion, an increase of 10.5% since 2011.
The global telecommunication services market grew by 9.7% in 2011 to reach a volume of 5,610.5 million subscribers.
In 2016, the global telecommunication services market is forecast to have a volume of 6,526.5 million subscribers, an increase of 16.3% since 2011.
Wireless is the largest segment of the global telecommunication services market, accounting for 66.2% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 37% of the global telecommunication services market value.
Market Definition
