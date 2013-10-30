Market Report, "Tesco Plc in Retailing (World)", Published

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Tesco Plc in Retailing (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Facing challenging conditions for its hypermarket chain in the UK and resurgent domestic rivals, Tesco remains innovative in seeking to find new relevance for this format. It can also capitalise on its solid convenience store and internet retailing operations to recover. The exit from the US market, although a setback, can in the longer term allow the group to gear its global presence more towards Asia, notably in South Korea and Thailand.
Euromonitor International's Tesco Plc in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Ireland
- Internet Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in the US
- Tesco Plc in Retailing (USA)
- Retailing in Slovakia
- Internet Retailing in Ireland
- Mixed Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Grocery Retailers in the US
- Retailing in the Czech Republic