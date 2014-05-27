Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market - Global Forecast to 2013- 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market by Products (Electronics & Automotive) & Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2013- 2020
Global certificate testing market comprises companies that are specifically engaged in testing, inspection, and certification services. The purpose of these services is to help in improving the productivity; help manufacturers to meet the global standards; and enhance the quality of the products. These services can be applied to any product, service, or company independent of the sector it is operating in. The aim of these services is to assure the end-users and consumers that the manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards, which ensure quality, public health, and safety.
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The global certificate testing market is highly fragmented, although it is observed that the major players in this industry continue to pursue acquisition strategies, which is driving towards industry consolidation. The report analyzes the current and future trends in the market by presenting the market drivers and restraints. Company profiles of the industry players and market stakeholders are provided in the report. Also, the competitive landscape is provided, which covers the key growth strategies adopted by the companies operating in this eco-system.
The report segments the certificate testing market on the basis of products and geography. The products segment is categorized as 'Electronics and Automotive' products. The electronic products are further categorized into semiconductors, advanced materials, telecommunications, and others. The automotive segment comprises major products, namely, electrical system and components, EV (Electric Vehicle), HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and battery systems, Telematics, engine R&D and emission testing, fuels, fluids and lubricants, interior and exterior materials and components, and others. The geographical analysis contains in-depth classification of the major regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Some of the key players in this market include SGS Group (Switzerland), BSI Group (U.K.), Dekra Certification GmbH (Germany), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group PLC (U.K.), Dekra Certification GmbH (Germany), TUV SUD (Germany), TUV Rheinland Group (Germany), TUV Nord Group (Germany), and UL LLC (U.S.).
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