Market Report, "Teva: Biosimilars Company Analysis", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Teva has one launched biosimilar product: Tevagrastim (filgrastim), which had sales in Europe of $113m in 2011. The company's portfolio also contains two candidates that are awaiting registration - Neutroval (another filgrastim product) and XM17 (follitropin alfa), and three others that are in Phase III trials.
- See how aggressive M&A strategy has helped Teva enter the biosimilars arena
- See how Teva will use its expertise with filgrastim biosimilars in the development of pegfilgrastim drugs
