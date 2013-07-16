Market Report, "Thailand Information Technology Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Thailand Information Technology Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Thailand's IT market is expected to record strong medium-term growth, with CAGR of spending forecast at 10.8% 2013-2017. BMI forecasts the value of the market will increase to THB365bn in 2017, as the IT market increases as a share of GDP, reaching 2.3% by 2017. Several factors underpin this strong outlook including underlying economic growth (and importantly rising incomes), investments in telecoms networks, availability of lower cost hardware devices and growth in key product categories including tablets, cloud computing, big data analytics, real-time business management systems and enterprise software adoption among SMEs.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: THB134.7bn in 2012 to THB151.9bn in 2013, with CAGR of 8.8% 2013-2017. Small downgrade to our forecast in the Q3 2013 update on the back of slower than expect sales of desktops, notebooks and netbooks in Q113. Over the medium term, tablets will provide a boost, but flat desktop sales and price pressures across the whole market will limit total value growth, despite rapidly increasing unit sales as PC penetration rises.
Software Sales: THB28.5bn in 2012 to THB31.9bn in 2017, and CAGR of 12.0% 2013-2017. Key drivers will be enterprise IT investments, particularly among SMEs that are looking to control costs and achieve scale.
IT Services Sales: THB55.9bn in 2012 to THB66.3bn in 2013, and CAGR of 14.3% 2013-2017. Cloud computing is the key growth driver, with government initiatives supporting the development of the market. Other medium-growth drivers will be machine-to-machine communications and data analytics.
Key Trends & Developments
Sales of desktops, notebooks and netbooks are under extreme pressure from sales of tablets, as is the case across most of the region. The low household PC penetration rate in Thailand, at 26.9% in 2012, infers significant potential for vendors over the medium term from selling to first-time buyers as well as upgrades/ second household devices. However, the division of sales among vendors is highly uncertain, with local reports highlighting the popularity of low-end Chinese produced Android tablets not only among consumers, but also retailers that are able to achieve a high mark-up. An interesting battle will occur between the laptop, tablet and ultrabook/hybrid models in 2013 and beyond as consumers seek a mix of mobility and functionality. BMI expects tablets sales to cannibalise notebook and netbook sales in 2013, but from 2014 the impact will lessen as form factor innovation blurs device categories and the price of ultrabooks and hybrids/convertibles decline.
