New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "The Future of Car Rental in Egypt to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The Future of Car Rental in Egypt to 2018: Market Profile is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering the car rental market in Egypt. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, market size and forecasts, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the Ukrainian airlines market. The report also includes an overview of the Egyptian travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in Egypt. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the car rental market in Egypt.
Report Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in Egypt
- A comprehensive analysis of the car rental market in Egypt
- Profile of the top car rental operating in Egypt
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering the car rental market in Egypt
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
- Identify key trends and issues, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the car rental market in Egypt
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Europcar Egypt, Maneuver Rent a Car, Budget Rent-A-Car Egypt, Hertz Car Rental Egypt, Smart Limo,
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