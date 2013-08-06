Market Report, "the Future of Hotels in New Zealand to 2017: Market Profile", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "The Future of Hotels in New Zealand to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- "The Future of Hotels in New Zealand to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering the hotels market in New Zealand. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, market size and forecasts, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the New Zealand hotels market. The report also includes an overview of the New Zealand travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in New Zealand. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the hotels market in New Zealand.
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in New Zealand
- A comprehensive analysis of the hotels market in New Zealand
- Profile of the top hotels operating in New Zealand
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering the hotels market in New Zealand
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
- Identify key trends and issues, key performance indicators and competitive landscape in the hotels market in New Zealand
