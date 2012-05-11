Market Report, "The Future of the Make-up Market in Brazil, to 2016", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "The Future of the Make-up Market in Brazil, to 2016"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Make-up market in Brazil and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them. Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans. Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession including the following recovery period on their discretionary spending and consumer markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest detailed data on dynamics in the Brazilian Make-up market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors', position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Scope
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering four product segments that include: Eye Make-up, Face Make-up, Lip Make-up and Nail Make-up.
Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.
Future forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends; from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report provides a unique mix of highly granular market data, based upon detailed industry research, in order to offer a detailed insight into the trends and dynamics affecting the Make-up in Brazil.
Segmentation of the market provides detailed data for marketers on the value, volume, brand and distribution data, to give unparalleled insight into the market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Kitchen Products Market in the BRIC Countries: Key Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges to 2016
- The Future of the Active, Smart and Sustainable Packaging Industry in the BRIC Countries
- The Future of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to 2016 - Increasing Diagnostic Procedures Drive Demand
- Netherlands Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the Netherlands to 2016
- The Future of Blood Disorders Therapeutics, Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2016 - Better and More Cost-Effective Treatment Options Create Opportunities
- France Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in France to 2016
- Germany Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Germany to 2016
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Italy, 2011
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in the UK, 2011
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in The US, 2011