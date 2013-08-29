New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global CBRN Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the CBRN market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global CBRN include:
- New polymer nanofibers to neutralize chemical and biological threats
- Spain developing a new vehicle for effective CBRN detection
- Chinese army developing decontamination cars
- DRDO of India to test CBRN emergency mitigating technologies
- Spain's Indra developing a vehicle for recognizing CBRN threats
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global CBRN Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the CBRN sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global CBRN market including technological trends and key challenges.
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