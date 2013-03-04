Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- This report shows the leading Counter IED market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Counter IED market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2012-2022 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Counter IED market. It provides an overview of key Counter IED companies catering to the Counter IED sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global counter IED systems industry is highly competitive due to the large number of global suppliers. The US and various European countries are among the leading spenders and have well-developed counter IED industries, making these territories self-reliant. A need to increase survivability, enhancing troop mobility in IED prone regions, and the rapid pace of innovation by insurgents have driven the demand for counter IED systems.
Scope
NA
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Counter IED market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Counter IED companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Counter IED companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Chemring Group, NIITEK, Iveco, Allen Vanguard, General Dynamics Land Systems, Navistar Defense, Force Protection, BAE Systems, L3 CyTerra, Northrop Grumman, iRobot Corporation, Thales, Qinetiq
