Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military IT, Data and Computing market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing include:
- Machine Learning technology to be the new platform for future cyber security measures.
- Scientists from the University of Aberdeen developing software to enable humans to reason with computers.
- Raytheon developing unmanned aircraft software.
- US Navy develops technology to predict pirate attacks.
- US Army developing foundational software for a common operating environment (COE).
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military IT, Data and Computing sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing market including technological trends and key challenges.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aircraft Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Cyber Warfare Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile