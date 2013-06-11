New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The insurance industry in Botswana is small, well developed and grew significantly during the review period. Insurance companies in the country operate in a highly competitive environment and are regulated by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the Insurance Act 1987. Botswana has 20 insurance companies, out of which 13 are non-life insurers and reinsurers, and seven are life insurers. The country also has 41 insurance brokers and 192 corporate agents.
Key Highlights
- The Botswanan insurance industry is dominated by the life insurance segment
- Botswana has an adult literacy rate of 85%, indicating that the majority of the population is able to judge the importance of insurance in their lives
- The Botswanan insurance industry is highly competitive and the life insurance segment is witnessing a weakening underwriting performance
- The insurance industry in Botswana is fragmented and competitive
- Every licensed general and long-term insurer in Botswana has to maintain the minimum paid-up share capital as prescribed
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Botswana:
- It provides historical values for the Botswanan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Botswanan insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Botswana and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Botswanan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Botswanan insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Botswanan insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Botswanan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Botswana Insurance Company, Metropolitan Life Botswana Limited, Botswana Life Insurance Company, Hollard Insurance Botswana, Export Credit Insurance and Guarantee Company Botswana
