Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Stable economic growth is expected to support the growth of the Comorian insurance industry, which is small and under developed. Like most countries in the African region, non-life is the largest segment of the industry with 61.6% of the gross written premium at end of 2012. Life, personal accident and health insurance segments are growing, due to an increase in population and healthcare expenditure.
Key Highlights
- Stable economic growth is expected to support the growth of the Comorian insurance industry, which is small and under developed.
- The agriculture sector is vulnerable to damage from weather and climate shock, which can drastically affect agricultural output and therefore cause insecurity.
- With a population of around 346 million people and earnings between US$ 1.25 and US$ 4 per day, there are huge potential growth opportunities for micro-insurance products in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The rising population spurred the demand for life insurance products during the review period and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- Non-life insurance accounted for 61.6% of the total written premium value in 2012.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Comoros:
- It provides historical values for the Comorian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Comorian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It outlines the key regulations in the industry
