Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Moroccan insurance industry is one of the largest in the Arab region and the second-largest in Africa. Insurance penetration stood at 3.1% in 2012, while the premium per capita stood at MAD788.7 in the same year. Despite social unrest, low income levels, high urban unemployment and high poverty in rural areas, Morocco's insurance industry penetration was among the highest in the region in 2012. The industry grew at a CAGR of 6.8% during the review period. This growth was partly driven by favorable government strategies to expand the insurance industry, including compulsory provisions such as compulsory third-party motor insurance and the implementation of other favorable provisions such as the Contrat Programme in 2011. Growth was further supported by economic development, the expanding mortgage market, growth in the travel and tourism industry and the introduction of the bancassurance channel.
Key Highlights
- The Moroccan insurance industry is one of the largest in the Arab region and the second-largest in Africa
- The industry recorded a series of mergers and acquisitions and underwent significant transformations
- Social unrest to have an impact
- Insurance penetration increased substantially and was ranked among the highest in the region in 2012
- The industry consists of 17 insurance providers including two mutual insurers and one reinsurance company
- The implementation of stringent regulations, including a rise in minimum capital requirements, resulted in major changes to industry structure and insurance provisions"
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Morocco:
- It provides historical values for Moroccan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in Moroccan insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Morocco, and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related in the Moroccan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Moroccan insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Moroccan insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Moroccan insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: RMA Watanya, AXA Assurance Maroc SA, CNIA Saada Assurance, Zurich Assurances Maroc, Atlanta-Sanad
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