Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Insurance needs in Nepal were mostly met by Indian companies until the establishment of the Nepal Insurance and Transport Company (later renamed as the Nepal Insurance Company) in 1947. The expansion of the Nepalese insurance industry took place during the 1990s after the government reformed the financial sector and liberalized the economy. These new policies led to the growth of insurance business in the private sector. The life segment accounted for the largest share of the total written premium value, representing a CAGR of 28.7% during the review period. The non-life segment recorded a CAGR of 24.4% during the review period. Although motor insurance is not mandatory in Nepal, the non-life segment is dominated by the motor category, which took 50% of the market in 2012 and is expected to reach 56.6% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The life segment accounted for the largest share of the total written premium value, representing a CAGR of 28.7% during the review period.
- The non-life segment recorded a CAGR of 24.4% during the review period.
- Although motor insurance is not mandatory in Nepal, the non-life segment is dominated by the motor category, which took 50% of the market in 2012 and is expected to reach 56.6% over the forecast period.
- Property insurance was the second-largest category, with a CAGR of 18.0% during the review period.
- The Nepalese insurance industry currently lacks sufficient professionals to operate at peak efficiency and effectiveness.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rastriya Beema Sansthan, Everest Insurance Company Ltd, NLG Insurance Company Ltd, Shikhar Insurance Company Ltd, Himalayan General Insurance Co. Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Ltd, NepalLife Insurance Co. Ltd
