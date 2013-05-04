Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Oman, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Oman has a small insurance industry in gross written premium terms. There were 23 operational insurers in 2011 and the industry was primarily supported by rising levels of construction activity. Real estate and construction are two key contributors to Omani GDP and the growth of these industries, coupled with a young population is expected to drive the Omani insurance industry over the forecast period. As a percentage of GDP, the insurance penetration rate is low when compared with countries with highly-developed insurance industries. The Omani insurance industry comprises domestic and foreign companies and as of 2011, there were 11 foreign firms in operation. The approval of 70% foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2008 by the insurance industry increased the level of competition.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Oman:
- It provides historical values for the Omani insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Omani insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Oman and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Omani insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Omani insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Omani insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dhofar Insurance Company, National Life and General Insurance Company, Al Ahlia Insurance
