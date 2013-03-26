New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Panama's insurance market is the one of the largest in Central America. Since 2004 the country has seen strong economic growth and a stable political environment, which led to the growth of the insurance industry. The country is also among the largest recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) among Latin American countries. Panama's economic growth is centered upon the Panama Canal which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and serves as a key crossroads of global trade. Its huge expansion plans are considered to be one of the world's largest infrastructure projects, and are expected to have a significant impact on Panama's economy and its insurance industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Panama's insurance market is the one of the largest in Central America.
- Since 2004 the country has seen strong economic growth and a stable political environment, which led to the growth of the insurance industry.
- The country is also among the largest recipients of foreign direct investment (FDI) among Latin American countries.
- Panama's economic growth is centered upon the Panama Canal which links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and serves as a key crossroads of global trade..
- Its huge expansion plans are considered to be one of the world's largest infrastructure projects, and are expected to have a significant impact on Panama's economy and its insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Panama:
- It provides historical values for the Panamanian insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Panamanian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Panama and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Panamanian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Panamanian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Panamanian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Panamanian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mapfre Panama, Assa, Compania de Seguros, SA, Pan-American Life Insurance of Panama, SA, National Union Fire Inc. Co. of Pitts, PA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016