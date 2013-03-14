Market Report, "the Medical Device Market: Indonesia", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Indonesia" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
The Indonesian market for medical equipment and supplies was valued at US$421 million in 2011, equal to around just US$2 per capita. In overall market terms the total is similar to Hong Kong. In per capita terms the total is more akin to the Philippines.
Indonesia remains one of the poorest countries in South East Asia. The country lags behind in many areas of healthcare provision and the rupiah has devalued strongly over the years.
Public funding for healthcare is low, estimated at around US$10.6 billion in 2011 and the country continues to rely on international aid. Despite the present administration placing more emphasis on healthcare, funding, insufficient numbers of health professionals and bureaucratic problems are hampering development.
There is a marked disparity in the standard of healthcare between rural and urban areas. The capital city Jakarta enjoys relatively good levels of primary care as well as a range of modern private specialist facilities, while healthcare coverage in remote regions tends to be insufficient.
The bulk of the Indonesian medical device market is supplied by imports, which dipped by 1.5% over the previous year to US$348.4 million in 2009. Imports have grown at a CAGR of 35.2% in 2005-2009.
