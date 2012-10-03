Market Report, "the Pharmaceutical Market in Egypt", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "The Pharmaceutical Market in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- The report analyzes the macroeconomic and political situation in Egypt. It covers the healthcare system, and major causes of disease and mortality. It focuses on pharmaceuticals, including their regulation, pricing, intellectual property rights, and counterfeits. It examines pharmaceutical sales, manufacturing, trade, and major multinationals and local companies.
Scope
- Understand the key pharmaceutical market characteristics, including total market size, growth drivers and resistors and overall market attractiveness.
- Evaluate the latest political situation and healthcare reforms and how they impact the pharmaceutical market.
- Develop an understanding of the intellectual property and regulatory environment and how these can affect your product launch strategy.
- Gain insight into controversial pricing issues, which have held back prices and hit profits.
- Assess the major domestic and overseas pharma companies active in Egypt.
Highlights
The Egyptian pharmaceutical market is focused on generics. Per capita spending is low, but the large population means overall sales are worth around $3bn. Out-of-pocket expenditure accounts for around 75% of pharmaceutical sales. In the long term, increasing affluence and universal health insurance will boost sales.
Historically, intellectual property rights were not enforced, and firms were able to register generics/copies using data from the originator companies. Despite some changes, Egypt is on the Watch List of the US Trade Representative due to inadequate enforcement. This means that companies have been slow to introduce new products.
Egypt has certain key differences from many other markets. For example, the data protection period for drugs is five years from when the registration application is filed, rather than from the date of market authorization.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is the political situation affecting pharmaceutical sales?
- What is the nature of research environment in Egpyt?
- How are the healthcare reforms going to affect the pharmaceutical market?
- How strictly are intellectual property rights enforced in Egypt?
- What are the major causes of morbidity and mortality in Egypt?
