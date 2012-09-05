Market Report, "The Pharmaceutical Market in Iran", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- The report provides a concise analysis of the macroeconomic environment of Iran, Iranian healthcare system, the regulatory environment for pharmaceuticals and the pharmaceutical market divided into prescription, and generic pharmaceuticals.
Scope
- Understand key features of the macroeconomic environment including the political issues and characteristics of Iran.
- Gain insight into the emerging disease burden to identify business opportunities through ranking of major causes of morbidity and mortality in Iran.
- Forecast the growth of the Iranian patented pharmaceutical and generics markets to 2017.
- Evaluate the latest regulatory developments and healthcare reforms and how they impact the licensing, pricing, and reimbursement of drugs.
- Plan your company's strategy for Iran by assessing factors driving market growth.
Highlights
Although President Ahmadinejad has recently introduced policies to improve the Iranian economy it is anticipated that the Iranian GDP per capita as measured by purchasing power parity will further decline from 819bn in 2010, to 2012, and is expected to be the lowest in the Middle East over the foreseeable future.
Pricing of drugs is under the control of the Pricing Commission which itself operates under the control of the Organization for Supporting Consumers and Producers' Rights (OPCP) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME).
Drug sales are increasing in Iran due to the rise in the population and a growing demand fuelled by patient and physician expectations for more expensive medicines which are invariably patented and therefore need to be imported. The challenge to growth of the industry most directly comes from the burgeoning trade in counterfeit medicines.
- What is the current size of the pharmaceutical market in Iran and how will this change over the next five years?
- What are the major causes of morbidity and mortality in Iran?
- How are healthcare reforms impacting the pricing and distribution of drugs?
- What are the opportunities and risks for innovator and generic companies?
- How attractive is the Iranian pharmaceutical market relative to other Middle Eastern countries?
