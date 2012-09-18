Market Report, "The Pharmaceutical Market in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The report provides a comprehensive country review of the United Arab Emirates, covering the macroeconomic environment, political situation, demographics, epidemiology, health expenditure, regulation and leading pharmaceutical companies involved in this country. The country's pharmaceutical market is forecasted to 2017.
Scope
- Plan your company's strategy for UAE by assessing factors driving and restraining market growth.
- Gain insight into how the healthcare system works in the UAE, including the relationship between public and private provision.
- Evaluate the competitive environment in the UAE with analysis of both local and international pharmaceutical companies.
- Understand the healthcare regulatory environment in the UAE and key changes that have occurred.
- Identify key characteristics of the pricing and reimbursement process in the UAE and how cost controls are starting to impact on the market.
Highlights
The UAE pharmaceutical market has undergone considerable growth over the last four years, registering a CAGR of 30% between 2006 and 2009, which will slow to 16% to 2017. The reduction in growth is due to government cost containment strategies.
Many large pharmaceutical companies have made the UAE their regional base and operate out of Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The presence of local companies is also growing, with many aiming to diversify into production of branded generics and innovative medicines.
An aging population, increased incidence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity and diabetes and the involvement of the private sector in healthcare provision are driving growth in the pharmaceutical market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the main contributors to the UAE's gross domestic product and how does its economic performance compare to its Arab neighbours?
- How have changing social and demographic trends affected the provision of healthcare?
- What are the leading causes of illness and mortality in the UAE and what actions are being taken to tackle key diseases?
- Which Western pharmaceutical companies have a presence in the UAE and what activities are they involved in?
- How has healthcare reform affected the overall market and what are the implications for the future?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
