Market Report, "the Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Industry, 3Q 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Industry, 3Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- In the first half of 2013, shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry reached US$5.89 billion, up 4.7% year on year. Driven by the robust growth in mobile communications products and display panel driver ICs, the industry's shipment value in the second quarter arrived at around US$3.11 billion, up 11.8% sequentially and 4.9% year on year. With the increasing shipments of smart handheld devices and DRAMs, the industry's shipment value is expected to continue to advance in the second half of 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hynix, Kingston, MediaTek, Micron, Powerchip, Rexchip
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