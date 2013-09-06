Market Report, "the World Pharmaceutical Markets Fact Book 2013", Published

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The World Pharmaceutical Markets Fact Book 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The indispensable source of thousands of facts, figures and statistics for 67 pharmaceutical markets worldwide!
The World Pharmaceutical Market Fact Book 2013 is the ideal companion in today's challenging pharmaceutical market environment. The need to understand world pharmaceutical marketplaces, and be able to answer quickly those questions that arise daily, is essential. That is why this current and comprehensive source of key market statistics is an invaluable aid for every pharmaceutical industry executive.
Proven and reliable
Published by Espicom - experts in the healthcare field for over 30 years, the Fact Book brings together a range of often difficult to source information in one single, convenient and comprehensive publication.
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Key market questions answered by The World Medical Markets Fact Book 2013
Which country spends most on medical devices as a % of GDP?
How are the economic downturn and currency fluctuations affecting expenditure in key Asian markets?
Which medical device sectors are growing the fastest and where?
How does the Brazilian medical market compare with China and India in terms of total health expenditure?
What demographic development is affecting the market in Central and Eastern Europe?
What have been the key trends affecting medical technology companies in leading Latin American markets?
Over 25,000 data points at your fingertips! Which other business reference provides...
Key economic, demographic and health statistics on 67 markets around the world
Five years of historical data for markets, GDP & healthcare spending, demographics and healthcare statistics
World/regional overviews plus statistics on individual countries
Over 500 tables and charts delivered in a single PDF report
PLUS an additional interactive data tool included in the price, where you can segment, compare and export the data in any way that you wish, to suit your information needs
67 markets covered
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China Colombia
Croatia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece Hong Kong
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Iran
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Latvia Lithuania
Malaysia
Mexico
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Peru
Philippines Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
Ukraine
UAE
United Kingdom
USA
Venezuela
Vietnam
Comprehensive Contents World Overview
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