Market Report, "the Worldwide Medical Market Forecasts to 2018", Published

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The global medical device, technology and equipment market is forecast to be worth over US$440.5 billion by 2018 - but where are the opportunities?
This analysis report - The Worldwide Medical Market Forecasts to 2018 (published August 2013) - is an essential resource for business forecasters, marketing planners, the investment community and anyone looking to understand the future outlook for the dynamic medical device and equipment industry. With this report you have instant access to thousands of market projections and rankings to inform and direct your future operations.
You benefit from:
Growth forecasts to 2018 for 67 key country markets
Comparative data on a regional and global basis
Rankings by indicators allowing 'at a glance' benchmarking of countries
Detailed information on each market
PDF delivery with a complementary interactive data tool
Easily exported data and graphs to enhance your business plans
The report, compiled by Espicom's medical market experts with 30 years' experience in the industry, provides you with global, regional and national views on the worldwide medical market to reveal key insights into the future outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report contains:
A global overview of key rankings
Five regional sections allowing comparative assessment of countries within a geographic region: * Americas * Asia/Pacific * Central/Eastern Europe * Middle East/Africa * Western Europe
Individual country markets providing detail and forecasts at a national level
56 key product areas forecasted globally, regionally and by country
GLOBAL RANKINGS
The report contains a range of rankings by key economic and market indicators listed globally and by region and country, allowing you to benchmark and cross reference by key statistics:
World summary: total medical equipment market by category US$ millions)
World summary: total medical equipment market per capita by category (US$)
World summary: total medical equipment market by category (% of total)
World summary: total medical equipment market by category (% change over previous year)
Global medical equipment market by category, 2013 (%)
Global market by region, 2009-2018 (US$ million)
Global market per capita by region, 2009-2018 (US$)
Global market by region, 2009-2018 (% of total)
Global market by region, 2009-2018 (% change over previous year)
Regional market by category, 2009-2018 (US$ million)
Population by country, 2009-2018 (million)
% Population aged 65+ by country, 2009-2018
GDP by country, 2009-2018 (US$ billion)
GDP per capita by country, 2009-2018 (US$)
Total health expenditure by country 2009-2018 (US$bn)
Total medical equipment market by country, 2009-2018 (US$million)
Total medical equipment market per capita by country, 2009-2018 (US$)
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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