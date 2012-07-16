Market Report, "Tire Manufacturing in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Tire Manufacturing in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Rubber meets road: Pent-up tire demand will spur growth, while imports threaten
Over the next five years, the Tire Manufacturing industry will continue to recover, with pent-up demand for tires boosting sales growth. Fuel-efficient tires that cater to cost-efficient consumers will be popular among consumers and help drive industry sales. Firms will invest in creating tires that cater to this demand as fuel prices rise and environmental awareness grows. Nevertheless, overseas competition and demand will continue to threaten this industry's performance.
This industry manufactures aircraft and motor vehicle tires, inner tubes and tire repair materials. The finished products are then sold to aircraft and motor vehicle manufacturers and tire wholesalers. Operators within this industry do not retread tires.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
