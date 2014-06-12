New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tissue and Hygiene in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The 2% current value growth recorded in the UK tissue and hygiene industry in 2013 was slower than the 3% current value CAGR recorded over the entire review period as value sales reached GBP3.6 billion. Growth was felt mainly in retail tissue and hygiene as improved consumer confidence led to increased spending. However, growth in away-from-home tissue and hygiene remains depressed, largely as a result of flat economic growth and ongoing cuts to healthcare funding.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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