Fast Market Research recommends "Tissue Diagnostics Market - Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital pathology & Workflow, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non Small Cell Lung Cancer and Others), Product (Instruments and Consumables), End-Users (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical companies, Research Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations and Others) & by Region (The Americas, Europe, BRIC, Japan & RoW) - Trends & Forecast to 2018
Tissue diagnostics is used to determine the stage, prognosis, and treatment course of cancer. According to estimates by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (ICRA) and World Health Organization (WHO), 19.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be detected per year by 2025, up from the 14.1 million new cases reported in 2012. The rapidly increasing incidence of cancer is the most important growth driver for the tissue diagnostics market in the forecast period from 2013 to 2018.
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Advanced age is considered to be an important risk factor for cancer. People over 65 years of age account for close to 60% of all new cancer cases and close to 70% of all cancer deaths. The rapidly aging global population is expected to further drive the demand for tissue diagnostic products by 2018. Furthermore, increasing research funding for cancer has helped underline the importance of personalized medicine for cancer treatment. Tissue diagnostic-based companion diagnostics kits enable the identification of patients most likely to benefit from candidate drug products. The increasing use of personalized medicine is expected to further drive the market for tissue diagnostic products.
The report segments the global tissue diagnostics market by technology, disease, product, end user, and geography. Immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology, and special staining are the technology segments of the tissue diagnostics market included in this report. The disease segments included in this report are breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other diseases segments. The end-user segments of the tissue diagnostics market included in this report are hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users like reference laboratories. The report maps the technology, disease, product, and end-user profiles in each of the 20 regional and geographic segments. It provides a granular understanding of the current market size and provides a market forecast for 2018.
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