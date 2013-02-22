New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of the UK TDI industry. The research presents TDI demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the UK TDI industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- TDI industry market dynamics in the UK from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the TDI industry in the UK
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the TDI industry in the UK
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