Market Report, "Tourism Flows Outbound in Finland", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tourism Flows Outbound in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Outbound tourist flows grew by 3% to reach six million trips in 2012. This was a weaker growth than was seen in the previous year when it was 10%. The outbound flows, however, followed similar pattern as in the previous year: the beginning of the year was strong, but towards the end of the year the growth moderated. There was an exceptionally high demand for holidays during the summer months as the summer weather was unusually bad and holidaymakers turned to international destinations such as...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Outbound in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Departures By Country, Departures by Mode of Transport, Departures By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Outbound market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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