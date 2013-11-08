Market Report, "Tourism Flows Outbound in South Africa", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourism Flows Outbound in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The declining exchange value of the South African rand discouraged many South Africans from travelling outside of the country during 2012, which led to low growth of just 2% in the number of outbound departures during the year. This was much lower than the 24% growth recorded in the number of outbound departures during 2011. Labour disputes in South Africa's crucial mining sector, which even resulted in civil unrest, led to the country's credit rating being downgraded during 2012. This, in...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Outbound in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Departures By Country, Departures by Mode of Transport, Departures By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Outbound market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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