Market Report, "Tourist Attractions in Turkey", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The number of visits to key historical locations, especially those associated with the Ottoman past, was endorsed by the increasing number of television dramas such as Muhtesem Yuzyil (The Magnificent Century) and many others. In 2012, the number of visitors to museums increased by 12%. The television programme is based on the life of one of the most significant Ottoman Emperors, Suleyman the Magnificent, which has been very controversial since its introduction in 2011. The programme takes...
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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