Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toys and Games in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Due to stagnant growth in the local economy, toys and games in Taiwan experienced slow value growth in 2012 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the impact of slow global economic growth driven by the slowdown in economic growth in China and Eurozone debt crisis further influenced consumers' confidence towards spending. Traditional toys and games as well as video games suffered as a result of the trend.
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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