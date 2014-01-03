New Transportation research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Transportation Systems and Analytics Market [ by Transportation Management, Transportation Control Systems, by Analytics (Traffic, Video, GIS, Predictive, Fleet), Ticketing Management, Remote Sensing, Electronic Access, Display] - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
In transportation systems and analytics market research repot, transportation system is defined as a term which is composed of the solutions, products, and applications that helps in improving the efficiency of the system. Hyper-urbanization, globalization, and constantly changing travel demand have been the growth driver behind the increasing use of advanced system. The solutions such as transportation analytics, advanced transportation control system, and management solutions are extensively used.
This market is a consolidated one, but still we see players operating independently providing a complete end-to-end solution. The applications of these solutions are used across all the verticals including roadways, railways, airways, seaways, and others.
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The transportation system comprises of all the verticals including roadways, railways, airways, seaways, and others. In 2013, roadways accounts for the highest market share. However, in the year 2018, the revenue from roadways is expected to be comparable to that from railways.
The Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates of roadways will be on the higher side throughout the forecast period. Few high-growth markets are railways, seaways, airways, and others.
The key playing fields are transportation analytics in the transportation systems market. Transportation analytics makes it possible to transform trapped data and images into meaningful information. It has widespread applications in parking management, traffic management, emergency management, asset management, and infrastructure management.
Slow growth of the infrastructure, high installation cost, and lack of market education are the challenges out in the transportation industry. Majority of the challenges in this market are specific to the application environment.
There are various assumptions that we have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological, and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
The transportation systems and analytics market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
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