Market Report, "Travel and Tourism in South Africa to 2017", Published

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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The travel and tourism sector in South Africa is expected to record growth during the forecast period. Tourism will flourish with an increase in both domestic and international tourist volumes, supported by the efforts of South Africa Tourism to promote the country as a key tourism destination both domestically and in Africa. The government is also aiming to improve transport infrastructure in the country.
Key Highlights
- South Africa's GDP growth is expected to moderate further to 1.9% in 2013, due to prevailing unrest in the mining and agricultural sectors, and a weaker export outlook. The South African economy is expected to expand by 3.3% in 2014, as private consumption and exports strengthen. GDP growth is expected to improve further and to remain in the range of 3.5-4.5% during 2015-2017.
- In 2011, the National Department of Tourism drafted a National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS) under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism. The NTSS aims to accelerate the growth of the tourism industry between 2010 and 2020 to realize South Africa's tourism potential and turn the country into one of the top 20 global tourism destinations by 2020.
- South Africa has a variety of tourist attractions such as world heritage sites, cultural diversification (ranging from the Zulus to the descendants of colonial settlers), distinctive art forms, music and traditional rituals. South Africa also has abundant sites of great archaeological significance such as Sterkfontein, Swartkrans and Kromdraai.
- South Africa Tourism (SAT) launched a domestic tourism promotion campaign, 'Whatever you are looking for, it's right here in South Africa' as a part of its Domestic Tourism Growth Strategy in May 2012. With the campaign, SAT not only aims to stimulate holidaying culture among South African residents, but also encourage them to holiday within the country.
- The FIFA World Cup was the major contributing factor for an increase in inbound tourist arrivals in 2010, with inbound arrivals increasing by 15.1% during the year. Tourist arrivals from North America rose 27.0% in 2010, while arrivals from South and Central America increased by 92.3%.
- The South African rand strengthened against other currencies such as the US dollar and British pound during late 2010 and early 2011. The strengthening of the rand made it easier for South Africans to holiday abroad, leading to high outbound tourist volumes from the country during the review period. However, the recent weakening of the rand against the US dollar may weaken the prospects of growth in outbound travel.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd, Comair Limited, South African Airways Ltd, South African Express Airways Ltd, Interair South Africa, The Michelangelo Hotel, Pepper Club Luxury Hotel & Spa, City Lodge Hotels Limited, Gooderson Leisure Corporation Limited, IFA Hotels & Resorts Limited, Cabs Car Hire (Pty) Limited, Tempest Car Hire, Avis Rent a Car South Africa, Europcar South Africa, First Car Rental, Harvey World Travel Agents, Club Travel, Springbok Atlas, Kuoni Private Safaris, Travelstart Online Travel Operations Pty Ltd
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