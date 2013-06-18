Recently published research from GBI Research, "Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 - Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 - Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth
Summary
The leading business intelligence provider GBI Research has released its latest research report, entitled "Travel Vaccines Market to 2019 - Hepatitis A, Japanese Encephalitis and Meningococcal Vaccine Segments to Drive Growth". The report provides insights into the vaccines in the Travel Vaccines market including market forecasts up to 2019. It provides an in-depth analysis of the travel vaccines, as well as insights into the Travel Vaccines R&D pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global Travel Vaccines market. The report analyzes the market for Travel Vaccines in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. In addition, it provides overview of vaccines market in India, China and Australia including regulatory frameworks and profiles of the top companies, deals and pipeline analysis. The report discusses the global pipeline for Travel Vaccines across various stages of development. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research found that the Travel Vaccines market in the top seven markets was valued at $1,343m in 2012, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the 2007-2012 historic period. The market is projected to witness growth of 7.5% during the 2012-2019 forecast period to reach $2,224m. The growth in the Travel Vaccines market is driven by increased uptake of hepatitis A vaccines, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and reach $423m in 2019 from $264m in 2012.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the Travel Vaccines market from 2007 to 2012, forecast forward to 2019.
- Analysis of the Travel Vaccines market in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Market characterization of the Travel Vaccines market including market size, cost of vaccination.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of vaccine development.
- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. Key companies studied in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck and Novartis.
- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2009 and up to January 2013 in the global Travel Vaccines market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and Travel Vaccines market segments poised for strong growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Adult and Adolescent Vaccines Market to 2018 - Promising Novel Candidates in Late-Stage Development and Prevnar Approval for Use in Adults to Drive Growth
- Hepatitis A Preventive Vaccines - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib) Vaccine - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Hepatitis B Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Pediatric Vaccines Market to 2017- Strategic Focus on Partnering as Licensing and Co-Development Accounted for 69% of Deal-Making Activity from 2004-2011
- Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Market to 2019 - Pipeline Indicates Safer Treatments and Extended Patient Survival, though High Prices May Limit Uptake
- Vaccines Market Access in India - New vaccine uptake drives growth
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2017 - Europe to Strengthen Its Position as the Single Largest Market for Animal Vaccines Due To Highly Organized Livestock Farms
- Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market in Top Seven Countries to 2018 - Next Generation Quadrivalent Vaccines to Dominate the Market by Offering Broader Protection via Single Dose