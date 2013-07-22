New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Trends and Opportunities in Guernsey's Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in Guernsey's Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the personal accident and health insurance market in Guernsey The report provides data on key industry trends, market drivers and challenges for the Guernsey's insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Guernsey:
- It provides historical values for the Guernsey personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Guernsey personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, loss ratio, incurred loss, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Guernsey insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Guernsey personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Guernsey insurance market
