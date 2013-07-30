New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Trends and Opportunities in Romania Reinsurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the reinsurance market in Romania. The report provides data on key industry trends, market drivers and challenges for the Romanian insurance industry. It also provides market size by category and type of insurance.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Romania:
- It provides historical values for the Romanian reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and percentage of reinsurance ceded
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Romania insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Romania reinsurance market
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