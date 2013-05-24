Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in the Gambian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Gambian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the non-life insurance market in Gambia. The report provides data on key industry trends, market drivers and challenges for the Gambian insurance industry. It also provides growth prospects for the non-life insurance market in Gambia for the following categories:
- Property insurance
- Motor insurance
- Liability insurance
- Marine, aviation and transit insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Gambia:
- It provides historical values for the Gambian non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Gambian non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Gambian insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Gambian non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Gambian insurance market
